If you went looking for a ruggedly handsome little Chromebook last year, you probably saw that the Dell Chromebook 3100 and 3100 2-in-1 were back-ordered for more than half the year. Considering the Dell 3100 is one of the only 11.6-inch education Chromebooks to have an 8GB RAM option, it was one to seek out for the extra RAM for distance learning and lots of video calls. While it's rare for an almost two-year-old Chromebook to still be this popular, Dell is certainly milking it for all its worth, giving us another 3100 variant for those who need a compact, durable Chromebook with LTE connectivity.

The Dell Chromebook 3100 with LTE is exactly the same as the 2019-launched Chromebook 3100 that earned a spot in Best Chromebooks for Students, inside and out, except for one thing: instead of two USB-A ports, you get one USB-A port and LTE connectivity. You can use the Dell Chromebook 3100 with LTE on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon, and there's also a global unlocked version to use in other markets, though individual band listings were not included with the spec sheet.