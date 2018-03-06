As if you didn't have enough music streaming options to choose from on your Alexa-powered speaker, yet another one is joining the mix as Alexa finally offers full support for Deezer.

In addition to basic voice controls for searching through songs, artists, and controlling the volume and playback of tunes, you can also say "Alexa, play Flow" to stream your Flow playlist of songs that Deezer creates based on what you listen to.

You'll be able to use Deezer on all of Amazon's own Echo devices, and if you own something like a Sonos One or another speaker that uses Alexa but isn't made by Amazon, you're also fully covered.

Deezer will be available to use across 66 countries were Alexa is supported, and it's rolling out to users now.