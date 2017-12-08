The watch has been discontinued, but c'mon – it's $75!

This time of year is one of the better ones for finding deals on all of the hottest and latest gadgets, and we've seen more than a few of them so far in 2017. Woot is one of those sites where you can find sales on just about everything, and one that's peaked our interest is the Wear 24 Android Wear smartwatch for just $75.

If you don't remember the Wear24, we honestly don't blame you. The watch was released on Verizon Wireless in May, but just four months later in September, it was already discontinued. We typically don't recommend buying products that won't receive any sort of support down the road, but for $75, well, that's more complicated.

For that price, you're getting a smartwatch that runs Android Wear 2.0, has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 450 mAh battery, IP67 dust/water resistance, built-in GPS, and even LTE connectivity if you want to use it as a standalone communicator without relying on a connection to your phone.

The Wear24 likely won't ever see another software update due to Verizon axing it so soon, but for just $75, we don't blame you for picking one up.

Woot is limiting customers to buying three Wear24s per order, both black and silver color options are available, and with standard shipping, estimated delivery is between December 19 and 26.

See at Woot