If you still haven't had the chance to pick up a new Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, there's no better time than right now as Verizon is currently offering a sweet deal.

For a limited time, when you buy a Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL on an installment plan, you'll get another Google Pixel 2 for free! If you go with a Google Pixel 2 XL instead, you can get a second one discounted after receiving $649.99 in credits — you don't even need to trade in a smartphone in order to be eligible for this deal.

Conditions:

Must sign up for a 24-month installment plan

Google Pixel 2: $27.08/month in handset payments

Google Pixel 2 XL: $35.41/month in handset payments

Credit will appear on your monthly bill up to $649.99 over a 24-month period (will appear within 2 billing cycles)

Must sign up for a new line with Verizon to be eligible

Verizon's eligible plans start at just $55/month for 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text. If you don't use up your data allowance for the month, your remaining balance will roll over to the next month. You also don't need to worry about paying data overages if you use too much data—simply turn on "Safety Mode" from "My Verizon" and your data will simply be slowed down until your next billing cycle begins.

See at Verizon