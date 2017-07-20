If you're in the market for a new pay-as-you-go plan, Tello may have just what you need. New customers can buy any Tello cell phone plan of $10 or more and get the first month of data FREE. All of the data options that Tello offers, from 200MB to 5GB, are eligible for this limited-time promotion.

Tello lets you build your own custom plan that suits your needs, offering 4G LTE with customizable talk, text, and data. Don't need talk or text? Only send a few messages a month? You can choose whatever works for you — data plans start with as little as 200MB of data and go all the way up to 5GB.

About Tello plans:

Build your own plan by choosing the amount of talk, text and 4G LTE data that suits your needs.

You can update your plan any time for free, and the change is instant

All incoming calls and texts are charged

Unused balances roll over the next 30 days.

No contracts or data overages, speeds are slowed when you reach your data allotment until the next billing cycle.

To take advantage of this offer, all you need to do is pick out a plan with mixed minutes, texts, and data of $10 or more in any combination — that means you can even get a plan with text or minutes only and still enjoy the free data offering — and use the code 1DATAMIX to get your first month of data service absolutely free.

Browse Plans at Tello