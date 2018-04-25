Verizon is currently sporting some great deals on a handful of flagship Android devices. Right now, Big Red is offering $300 off not only the Pixel 2 XL, but also the Motorola Moto Z2 Force edition, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 AND the Galaxy S9+. If none of those float your boat, you can also grab the Galaxy S9 at a $200 savings.

Not only do you get a serious phone discount, but you also get stellar service on Verizon's top-ranked network. The savings on these devices comes via monthly bill credits, and this deal doesn't require a device trade-in — but you'll need to stay with Verizon for the full 24 months to get the total value of this offer.

Need to knows:

Purchase of new phone must be on an installment plan

Discount is applied via 24 monthly bill credits and starts within 2 bills.To get the full value, you will need to stay on your installment payment plan for the full 24 months.

Activation fee of $25/line applies

Requires a new line of service to qualify

If you cancel service, full balance is due

This deal excludes device's sales taxes

