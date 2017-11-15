For a limited time, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get up to $500 back (via rebate) when buying two LG V30s or get a free LG G6 (via rebate) when buying an LG G6. This is a great way to get two new devices for use on T-Mobile without breaking the bank — plus you'll get a free tablet to go along for the ride!

New and existing customers can take advantage of this deal by purchasing both phones on the Equipment Installment Plan and activating them on T-Mobile ONE Unlimited plans. The big money payback on this deal comes when you submit a rebate online. You'll get up to $500 rebate on a prepaid MasterCard to help offset the cost of the new devices. Hit up the links below to start shopping!

LG V30 at T-Mobile

LG G6 at T-Mobile

There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless of the plan or phone. If you cancel your wireless service, remaining device balances will become due. The LG G Pad X2 is free after 24 monthly bill credits. If you cancel wireless service prior to 24 months, the credits will stop and you will owe remaining balance. Rebate on the second device will take up to 8 weeks so be sure to fill out your rebate form as soon as you activate your new phone!