For a limited time, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get up to $500 back (via rebate) when buying two LG V30s or get a free LG G6 (via rebate) when buying an LG G6. This is a great way to get two new devices for use on T-Mobile without breaking the bank — plus you'll get a free tablet to go along for the ride!
New and existing customers can take advantage of this deal by purchasing both phones on the Equipment Installment Plan and activating them on T-Mobile ONE Unlimited plans. The big money payback on this deal comes when you submit a rebate online. You'll get up to $500 rebate on a prepaid MasterCard to help offset the cost of the new devices. Hit up the links below to start shopping!
There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless of the plan or phone. If you cancel your wireless service, remaining device balances will become due. The LG G Pad X2 is free after 24 monthly bill credits. If you cancel wireless service prior to 24 months, the credits will stop and you will owe remaining balance. Rebate on the second device will take up to 8 weeks so be sure to fill out your rebate form as soon as you activate your new phone!
Reader comments
V30 requires adding a line for existing customers (unsure of g6 version of the deal) . Kind of an important detail.
I've been following this and have talked with a couple corporate stores. The second line only needs to be active for 60 days... Also, you get a free Google Daydream (For each) and a free LG G Pad x2 8.0 Plus via bill credits for 24 months (For each). But both of the tablets need to have an active line throughout the 24 months.
Also, the v30+ will be coming this Friday and will have the same promo. ($500 back).
ALSO, TMobile is running a special plan for people over 55 Years old. You can get two unlimited lines (Tmobile One) of $60.
But I was just speaking to another store and there may be another promo coming up this week or net. BOGO for v30 and or 2 for one lines. I am waiting on that.
$825 upfront + $70/month for the V30?! How expensive IS that thing?!
Where's the deal again?
This deal is a month old. Probably better to wait for Black Friday at this point.
Yep.