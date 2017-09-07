Looking to pick up an Essential Phone from Sprint? You can save over $260 with their latest lease deal. Sprint customers can get 50% off the Essential Phone lease price and pay just $14.58/month (instead of $29.17 a month) via Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You can preorder your device from Sprint with shipping beginning as soon as September 8th.

This deal requires a new line of service activation or eligible upgrade. Credit will be applied within 2 invoices. Well-qualified customers are eligible. There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless. If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.





Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan

If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market at $50 for the first line or $22.50 per month per line for 4 lines with the 5th line for free (with autopay). These savings last until 10/31/18, then prices are $60/month for line 1, $40/month for line 2 and $30/month per line for lines 3-5.

The plan includes: - Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion. - HD video, 1080p - 10GB of 4G mobile hotspot

Buy at Sprint