Looking to pick up an Essential Phone from Sprint? You can save over $260 with their latest lease deal. Sprint customers can get 50% off the Essential Phone lease price and pay just $14.58/month (instead of $29.17 a month) via Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You can preorder your device from Sprint with shipping beginning as soon as September 8th.
This deal requires a new line of service activation or eligible upgrade. Credit will be applied within 2 invoices. Well-qualified customers are eligible. There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless. If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.
Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan
If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market at $50 for the first line or $22.50 per month per line for 4 lines with the 5th line for free (with autopay). These savings last until 10/31/18, then prices are $60/month for line 1, $40/month for line 2 and $30/month per line for lines 3-5.
The plan includes: - Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion. - HD video, 1080p - 10GB of 4G mobile hotspot
Reader comments
It's like I want to laugh.
That probably makes it easier to swallow. It's really interesting that Sprint is getting all of the "different" phones these past few months.
What a disaster for the Essential Phone. They've turned into the new One Plus. Essential has so many delays in shipping their phones that it isn't even funny.
What don't these companies that are trying to compete with companies like Samsung, Hauwei, Apple. I will applaud One Plus because they are finally doing right. They need to get these phones out to customers, especially when their competitors are getting them out earlier than expected.
What a shame.
The OnePlus One was actually a really good phone though.
This has nothing to do with the Essential phone, another nonsensical comment by someone that does not own the phone, typical hater, this has to do with Sprint bleeding customers like a stuck pig, they need something to get people to join their crap network.
WTH did he say that's "hating" that isn't true?
I sold mine on Swappa becuase it was easier than dealing with their customer service. Even Oneplus's dismal customer service when they started was nowhere near as abysmal as it has been with Essential. To be fair, it is a really cool phone. However, it is nowhere near worth $700. If Sprint can get the phone in the hands of it's customers, half off is a good deal for the phone.
It's worth $699, it's people like you who are completely clueless as to what it costs to manufacture a phone with the materials that Essential chose for this phone, and the R&D that went into it, especially for a small company and it's first run in the smartphone industry, when I see people like you compare this to that cheap Chinese one plus one, I just laugh. This is not Samlag that is able to build a gazillion all glass and aluminum phones, that is how they are able to keep the prices down to an EXTEND, to me they are all the same each throwing in a different gimmick to differentiate themselves from the others, Samlag, LG, HTC, and all the rest.
You are the type of person that never owned or wore a fine timepiece and what it takes to build one, you think slapping a Casio or a cheap smart watch on your wrist is the same as slapping a Breitling or Omega or similar fine timepiece.
This phone is not about gimmicks, it's a finely crafted piece of hardware, you want gimmicks and lag, then you have plenty of Korean/Chinese phones to choose from.
How many times is AC going to push this as "news" or a "deal" this week?
This is a good deal that most people don't know about. I'm glad they posted it. Sprint is excellent service where I live. It was crappy a few years ago but much better now.