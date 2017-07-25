If you're in the market for a new device, the LG G6 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. If you sign up for Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan you can snag the awesome LG G6 phone for half off. With zero down for the device, you'll pay just $14.75 a month for 24 months (down from the usual full price of $30 per month) in addition to the well-priced $50 Unlimited data plan.





Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan includes:

Unlimited Talk, Text and High-Speed Data (Customers who use more than 23GB of data during a billing cycle may experience slower speeds temporarily during times of high network congestion.)

(Customers who use more than 23GB of data during a billing cycle may experience slower speeds temporarily during times of high network congestion.) 10GB of data usage for mobile spot

of data usage for mobile spot HD video streaming with video streams at up to 1080p+ resolution and music streams at 1.5 mbps

with video streams at up to 1080p+ resolution and music streams at 1.5 mbps Virtual private network (VPN)

If you're a fan (or soon-to-be fan) of the LG G, then this is a very sweet deal that won't have you throwing down a heap of cash up-front. Hit the link below for more details!

Buy at Sprint