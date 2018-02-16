We've seen quite a few deals on the Pixel 2 since its release last October, but a new one-day-only offer from Best Buy is one of the best yet.
As part of its President's Day sale in the U.S., Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on the purchase of a Pixel 2 XL. You'll need to activate the phone on Verizon in order to take advantage of this offer, but for those on Verizon or who have been thinking about switching, this is a great value.
You'll get an instant $100 savings up-front and the remaining $300 is paid out over the course of 24 months as a $12.50/month credit. If you decide to take advantage of this deal, you'll pay just $18.74/month for the Pixel 2 XL with 64GB of storage and $22.91/month for the 128GB model.
This sale is only available for today, February 16, 2018, so you'll want to act on this one as fast as you can.