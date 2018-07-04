Verizon and Sprint are turning it up with some great savings on flagship devices like the Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL, LG G7 ThingQ and a bunch of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Verizon is offering up to $300 off the Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL, LG G7 ThingQ or LG V30, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+. To take advantage of this deal, you'll need to trade in an eligible device and sign up for a monthly installment plan. Discounts will come in the form of monthly bill credits.

See at Verizon

Meanwhile, Sprint is offering 50% off new Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 & S9+. Galaxy S8 & S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Active. To be eligible, you must sign up for a new line with Sprint Flex Lease for 24 months. You'll get the discount in the form of monthly credits on your phone bill ($16.50/month). Also for a limited time only, you'll get free activation when you sign up online (saving you $30).

See at Sprint