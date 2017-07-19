If you're looking for a sweet deal on a new phone plan, look no further than TPO.

TPO (The People's Operator) — an alternative carrier that runs off Sprint and T-Mobile in the U.S. — is currently offering 20% off your first six months of service with new activations. You can activate a new number and a new device, or keep your current setup, to save on their 500MB, 1GB or 2.5GB plans. The best part is that 10% of your monthly spend goes to a charity of your choice!







Here's what TPO has to offer:

500MB plan with 1000 min of talk and unlimited text, pay $12.80/month for the first 6 months and then $16/month thereafter.

with 1000 min of talk and unlimited text, pay $12.80/month for the first 6 months and then $16/month thereafter. 1GB plan with unlimited talk & text, pay $16.80/month for the first 6 months and then $21/month thereafter.

with unlimited talk & text, pay $16.80/month for the first 6 months and then $21/month thereafter. 2.5GB plan with unlimited talk & text to US, Mexico & Canada, pay $31.20/month for the first 6 months and then $39/month thereafter.

So if you're looking for a new carrier, or need another line that won't break the bank, this offer is quite a deal. TPO will let you save a few bucks off your first six months of service, helping to ease your way into a new plan. TPO supports all Sprint- and T-Mobile-compatible devices, and there are no contracts or data overages. You'll also be able to easily give back to a bunch of great causes.

