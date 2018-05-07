The Google Pixelbook isn't only the best Chromebook ever made, it's also one of the best laptops you can buy right now. It's $999 starting price can be a lot to swallow, but just in time for Mother's Day, Google's lending a helping hand by shaving $100 off all available models.

There are three versions of the Pixelbook to choose from, with their newly discounted pricing going as follows:

Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD – $899

Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD – $1099

Intel Core i7/16GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD – $1549

You'll find these prices at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, but you'll want to act fast as this discount will be gone after May 13.

Whether you're shopping for your mom or simply want to treat yourself to something nice, this is a pretty great deal.

