With Thanksgiving right around the corner for our readers in the United States, we'll have to workout extra hard to burn off turkey and pumpkin pie before we know it. Thankfully, Samsung is thinking one step ahead and discounting its two latest wearables in preparation for our oversized feast.

Currently, both Amazon and Best Buy have the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro listed for $30 lower than their regular asking price. This puts the Gear Sport at just $269 and the Fit2 Pro at $169, making them two of the best deals available if you're in the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker.

Andrew praised the Gear Sport as being Samsung's best smartwatch to-date in his full review, and after spending some time with the gadget myself, I determined that it was the best alternative for those that haven't been impressed with recent Android Wear offerings. Daniel also just published his review for the Fit2 Pro, saying that "the screen is out-of-this-world good, and the tracking is fantastic for those who'd rather be reinforced with kind messages and automatic number crunching than to-the-millimeter perfection."

Best Buy's pricing should remain through this coming Saturday, November 11, as part of its early Black Friday sale, but there's no word as to how long you'll be able to pick the wearables up at this lower price from Amazon. As such, we recommend acting on this deal sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out!

