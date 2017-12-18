Available through December 19.

Despite its many imperfections, it's clear that there's a massive want for the Razer Phone. Razer's first attempt at the smartphone market isn't necessarily the worst we've ever seen, and if the 120Hz refresh rate and sturdy build are reasons enough to overlook its poor camera performance and dim display, there's a new deal that makes this one of the best times to pick up Razer's latest.

Between now and the end of December 19, you'll get a free Leviathan Mini Bluetooth speaker when ordering a Razer Phone through Razer's website. The Leviathan Mini typically costs $180 on its own, so you could certainly ask for a worse freebie.

The Leviathan Mini supports Bluetooth 4.0, aptX technology, NFC, and claims to offer up to 10 hours of non-stop music playback. You can connect two Leviathan Minis with Razer's Combo Play feature, and the included carrying case makes transporting the Leviathan Mini as easy as can be.

To take advantage of this deal, add the Razer Phone to your cart, enter in promo code PHLVLUP, apply it, and the Leviathan Mini will automatically pop up.

