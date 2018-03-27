The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are here, and they're two of the most striking phones Huawei's kicked out in some time. Pre-orders are opening up across the world where they'll be sold, and if you happen to live in the UK, you've got access to a pretty insane offer.

Available right now from Carphone Warehouse, anyone that pre-orders the P20 or P20 Pro can get the Bose QC35 II headphones for free. These headphones typically cost £329.95, and they're some of the best Bluetooth cans that money can buy.

This offer is available on a pay monthly contract, upgrade contract, and if you buy the phone SIM-free. Once you place your pre-order, simply go to Huawei's promo website between April 20 and May 19, fill out your information, and claim your prize.

You can only get the QC35 IIs in black, but I can't imagine anyone will be complaining about the restriction in color choice.

You'll need to make your pre-order on or before April 5, so be sure to act fast!

See at Carphone Warehouse