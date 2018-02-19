Chrome OS still isn't for everyone, but for those who are already fans or want to give it a fighting chance, the Pixelbook is the best way to experience Google's desktop/tablet operating system. The Pixelbook is expensive with a starting price of $999, but a new sale drops it to just $899.

For that $899, you'll get the base model of the Pixelbook with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's the Pixelbook I personally use, and it runs like an absolute champ. The next model up has the same processor and RAM, but you get double the storage thanks to a 256GB SSD. You'll pay $200 more for it, but since it's also discounted, it'll end up costing just $1099.

If you want as much power as possible, the Pixelbook with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD also gets a $100 price cut and drops to $1549.

These $100 discounts are available at all retailers the Pixelbook is sold, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, the Google Store, and Walmart. However, if you're a student and get the Pixelbook at either Amazon or Best Buy, you can score an additional 10% off any model. Thanks to that, you'll pay just $809 for the base Pixelbook before taxes.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, the $100 discount is good through March 3.

