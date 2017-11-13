New savings on an old gadget.

Android tablets (and really, tablets in general) have gotten a lot less popular over the past couple of years. The last tablet that Google ever released was the Pixel C that came out back in 2015, and while it offered a great design and gorgeous display, the high price and soemtimes wonky performance made it hard to justify its $599 asking price (not to mention the extra $150 for its keyboard).

Google never really did come off of that $599 listing, but for our readers over in the United Kingdom, you've finally got a deal that just might make the Pixel C still worth it in late 2017.

Right now on the Google Store in the U.K., you can buy the Pixel C for £299 (normally £479) and the keyboard accessory for £73 (rather than £119). Along with this, buyers in France, Germany, Ireland, and other countries throughout Europe can pick up the Pixel C for slightly more at £349. There's no sale in the United States, but that's because the Pixel C is out of stock there.

Google's likely running this discount to clear out whatever remaining units of the tablet it still has, and considering its age, we can't imagine that there will be a lot to go around. As such, if this sounds like a deal you've been waiting for, we advise acting on it as soon as you can.

See at Google Store