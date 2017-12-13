Also available with the SmartThings Link for $169.

The NVIDIA Shield Android TV is one of the best streaming boxes you can buy, and if you've been waiting and waiting to pick one up, now might be the perfect time to finally do so. If you live in the United States, you can now purchase the Shield TV for as little as $149. It's important to note that this is the variant of the Shield TV that only comes with the regular remote and not the game controller, but even so, you're still looking at a savings of $30 off the regular price.

If you want to get even more bang for your buck, you can also get that same model of the Shield TV with the Samsung SmartThings Link for just $169 – a savings of $50 compared to the regular price of $219. The SmartThings Link essentially turns the Shield TV into a hub for all of your SmartThings devices, so if you're invested in Samsung's smart home ecosystem, this is probably the better buy for you.

The Shield TV and SmartThings bundle will only be available at Best Buy, but you'll be able to get the regular version of the Shield TV with just the remote at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

These savings are available through December 24, and no matter which one you end up choosing, you'll be able to get three months of YouTube Red for free.

