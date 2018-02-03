The biggest savings begin Sunday, February 4.

With Valentine's just around the corner, you'll start seeing more and more companies offer discounts on phones, accessories, and more. Shortly after HTC announced its latest promotion, Motorola is next in line with its own set of hefty sales.

The highlight of Motorola's offer is a $150 price cut on the Moto Z2 Play. The Z2 Play isn't quite as powerful as the Moto Z2 Force, but it's still a more than capable phone and absolutely worth checking out at just $349.

One of the highlights of the Moto Z2 Play is its compatibility with Moto Mods, and there are savings to be had here as well. Motorola is offering 25% off every single Moto Mod it sells, meaning you'll be able to save on Style Shells, the Insta-Share Projector, JBL SoundBoost 2, and more. Savings on these and the Moto Z2 Play will begin Sunday, February 4.

In addition to the above sales, you'll also find smaller discounts, including:

Style Shell Moto Mods for $14.99 (normally $19.99)

Moto Folio for $11.29 (normally $14.99)

Moto Style Shells with wireless charging for $29.99 (normally $39.99)

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer for $149.99 (normally $199.99)

Moto 360 Camera for $224.99 (normally $299.99)

Free Amazon Alexa Moto Mod with purchase of Moto Z2 Force ($149.99 value)

