The Misfit Vapor is finally available to purchase on Amazon, and at a discount of $60!

The Misfit Vapor has been available for purchase through Misfit's website since October 31, but if you've been wanting to buy the watch through Amazon, that's been a different story. Some customers were able to buy the Vapor on Amazon when it was initially listed, but it was quickly removed and shipments never went out.

Misfit issued a statement in November saying that it'd be sending units to Amazon in December, and now that we're halfway through the month, it looks like Misfit followed through.

You can now purchase the Misfit Vapor on Amazon, but rather than selling for its regular price of $199, you can pick it up for just $140. It's unclear how long this discount will be available for, but $140 is not a bad deal at all.

You won't find any features like NFC or GPS on the Vapor, but what it does offer is Android Wear 2.0, a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and even water resistance that protects the watch for up to 50-meters of submersion.

See at Amazon