Sprint and T-Mobile are both offering discounts on LG phones.
The LG G6 is nearing five months old, and carriers are already starting to offer discounts on it. Sprint and T-Mobile both announced discounts on LG's 2017 flagship.
The Uncarrier is offering a free (after rebate) LG G6 or V20 when the user activates a G6 or V20 on another line. The rebate comes in the form of a prepaid debit card.
Sprint is offering the G6 for $20 per month for 18 months, totaling $360, down from the regular price of $480.
Are you interest in either of these deals, or is the LG V30 worth the wait?
Reader comments
Deal: LG G6 and V20 on sale at Sprint and T-Mobile
Best Buy has Sprint LG G6 $5/mo today
My wife and I are long overdue for a phone upgrade and I wanted a V20 so this deal is tempting, but with the V30 announcement coming I have to pass.