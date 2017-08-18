Sprint and T-Mobile are both offering discounts on LG phones.

The LG G6 is nearing five months old, and carriers are already starting to offer discounts on it. Sprint and T-Mobile both announced discounts on LG's 2017 flagship.

The Uncarrier is offering a free (after rebate) LG G6 or V20 when the user activates a G6 or V20 on another line. The rebate comes in the form of a prepaid debit card.

Sprint is offering the G6 for $20 per month for 18 months, totaling $360, down from the regular price of $480.

Are you interest in either of these deals, or is the LG V30 worth the wait?

