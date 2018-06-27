For a limited time, Verizon is offering up a brand-new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL at $200 off (with monthly payments). Plus, if you trade in an eligible device, you can get up to an additional 50% off!

This online-only offer will get you a Pixel 2 or 2 XL and $200 off after $8.33 monthly credits applied over 24 months (with a new monthly device payment activation). You'll also get up to 50% off with eligible trade-in applied over 24 months — that's up to a $424.99 trade-in credit when buying the Google Pixel 2 XL!

When you consider the Pixel 2 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy today, this is one heck of a deal on an amazing phone.

