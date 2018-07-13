If you're an HTC fan but aren't quite sold on the new U12+ , now might be the time to pick up last year's U11 or U11+.

Right now in the United Kingdom, HTC's offering 10% off the U11 and U11+ for all customers — bringing prices down to £359.10 and £539.10, respectively.

That's not a terrible deal, but if you sign up for the free HTC Club, you can score an additional 10% off on top of that to bring your total savings to 20%. Under that scenario, you'd only spend £323.19 for the U11 and £485.19 for the U11+.

The U11 at that price is a pretty good offer, but if you're in the market for a bigger phone, we'd still recommend looking beyond the U11+. While it's a good handset, the newer OnePlus 6 costs just a few pounds more at £519.

If you're interested in either the U11 or U11+, HTC says its 10% offer for all customers will be good until supplies last.

See at HTC