You can also get the UA HealthBox for just $99 when buying a U11 or U11 Life.

HTC often runs some sort of sale with each major holiday, and just in time for Valentine's Day, the company has announced its latest promotion.

There are two deals to keep an eye on this time around, and the most notable of the two is a $100 discount on the HTC U11. This brings the U11's price down to just $549, and while that's still not technically cheap, it's a more than fair price for one of 2017's most underrated phones. The deal is available on all models of the U11 (including the striking Solar Red option), and if you purchase it through HTC Financing, you'll pay just $23/month for 24 months with a 0% APR.

If you decide to pick up the U11, HTC will also let you buy the Under Armour HealthBox for $99.

The UA HealthBox may not be the newest fitness tracking system on the market, but it includes a fitness tracker, smart scale, and chest-mounted heart-rate monitor. All of the data that these devices collect is synced to the Under Armour Record app, and while the HealthBox was a large pill to swallow at its original price of $399, it's a steal for $99. In addition to the U11, you can also buy it at this price if you also purchase the more affordable U11 Life.

HTC's Valentine's Day sale begins on February 1 at 12:01 AM EST and ends February 15 at 11:59 PM PST.

See at HTC