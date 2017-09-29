Between October 2 and 8, HTC is slashing prices across the board on all of its top smartphones, including the U11, U Ultra, and Bolt.

We've got a couple months to go before the holiday season truly goes into full force, but that doesn't mean you can't score some sweet deals leading up to the biggest shopping season of the year. HTC just announced its Green Is Good promotion that starts next week, and there are some fairly solid deals here.

The Green is Good promo officially starts on Monday, October 2, and ends the following Sunday on October 8. The current lineup of deals during that time is as follows:

HTC U 11 – Final price of $549 after $100 off (plus free HTC gift pack)

HTC U Ultra – Final price of $449 after $300 off

HTC Bolt – Final price of $400 after $200 off

Accessories are 50% off with purchase of a device

Certain cases are 10%

To go along with these deals, HTC will also be giving away free prizes throughout the week. Gadgets that are up for grabs include the U11, U Ultra, Vive VR headset, Healthbox, and HTC gift packs. You can enter the giveaway here, and HTC will be announcing the winners on its official Twitter account.

See at HTC