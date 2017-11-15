HTC's running a heavy discount on its Bolt handset from last year, and while the savings might be large, you may want to still hold back.

We're currently in the best time of year for buying new tech thanks to the numerous savings and promotions that are being run in preparation for the holiday season, and one of the latest companies to follow suit with this is HTC. However, the savings being offered are on a phone you might have forgotten about.

The HTC Bolt was released just about a year ago, and it was one of the most peculiar phones of 2016. It featured a great, metal build, respectable cameras, and shipped with Android Nougat. On the other hand, it also came equipped with a heap of Sprint bloatware, lacked a headphone jack, and used a processor from 2015 (the Snapdragon 810 to be exact).

Of all the issues with the HTC Bolt, one of the biggest was with its price of $600. HTC has since lowered that to $500, but if you buy the phone right now and use the coupon code BOLT200 at checkout, you'll be able to pick it up for just $200.

$200 is a lot more reasonable than $600 or $500, but even so, make sure to shop around a bit before hopping right on this deal. Devices like the Moto G5S Plus can be purchased for as little as $240 right now, and for $40 extra you're getting a newer processor, dual-cameras, better chance of being updated to Oreo, and compatibility on all major carriers in the U.S.

With that said, if you're an HTC fanatic and the Bolt sounds like the phone for you, you can check it out at the link below.

See at HTC