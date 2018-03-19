The mid-range smartphone market is better than it's ever been before, and one of the best in this class is the Honor View 10 . The View 10 is a seriously good value at its normal retail price of £450 in the UK, but thanks to a new discount on Amazon, it's now better than ever before.

Right now on Amazon, you can buy the Honor View 10 for just £375. That's an entire £75 off its usual selling price, and it makes buying the View 10 a no-brainer for folks that want a quality phone that won't break the bank.

As a quick refresher, the Honor View 10 comes equipped with a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and slim bezels, dual rear cameras, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with EMUI 8.0 layered on top of it.

There's no word as to how long this deal will last, so I'd suggest buying sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out on it.

See at Amazon