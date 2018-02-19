The Honor 9 Lite just launched in the United Kingdom earlier this month, and while the phone already packs a lot of value on its own, Honor is sweetening the deal even more by including a free pair of wireless earphones when buying it.

Honor's including its own Sport Bluetooth Earphones with the Honor 9 Lite, and they feature the traditional design of two speakers connected by a single wire that you can wear around your neck when not listening to any tunes.

The earphones connect to the Honor 9 Lite via Bluetooth, an IP52 rating protects them against water and sweat, and Honor promises 10 days of standby time and more than 11 hours of actual playback.

You can get the headphones in either blue or black with this promo, and they usually sell for £69.99 on their own.

See at Honor