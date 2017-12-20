The holidays are here and that means Republic Wireless, US Mobile, and Tello are spreading some cheer with extra-special savings.

Republic Wireless - My Choice Plan

Get unlimited talk and text for $15/month, plus you can add 1GB of cellular data to the plan for an extra $5. You can bring your own compatible Android phone too! Republic Wireless is an MVNO service provider that uses WiFi first for calls, texts, and data. When WiFi is not available, the service runs off of the nation's fastest 4G LTE cellular network.







US Mobile - $30 bill discount

Sign up for any US Mobile plan and receive a $30 discount to be applied over the first two months of service as two $15 bill credits. Just use the promotion code: WOUTUSM when signing up online.

US Mobile's unlimited data plans (starting from $35/mo) allow you to customize your plans depending on what data speeds (1 Mbps, 5 Mbps or up to 150 Mbps) you need. You can choose the amount of talk & text and the data speed that best suits your needs, as well as what network (T-Mobile or Verizon) you want to us. Plus, both GSM and CDMA devices will work at US Mobile.







Tello - 5GB + 5GB FREE 4G LTE data

Right now, when you sign up for 5GB of data with Tello, you'll get another 5GB for free. That's a total of 10GB of 4G LTE data on Sprint's nationwide network. Bring your own Sprint-compatible phone. Tethering, as well as calls to Mexico & Canada, are included.



