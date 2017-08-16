The LG Watch Style is on sale for $107.99 with a coupon code.

For those that have yet to hop on the smartwatch bandwagon, eBay has a pretty compelling deal on the LG Watch Style, one of the launch devices for Android Wear 2.0. Right now you can get the watch for $107.99 by using coupon code PSCHOOL20, which saves you $27 from its listed price of $134.99

Flo noted in her review of the LG Watch Style that the device was the first smartwatch she felt comfortable wearing since most smart watches are bulky and not particularly well suited to smaller wrists. She also noted the 240 mAh battery inside the watch was enough to get through a single day or two days with lighter use. One key downside for the Watch Style is the lack of NFC, which means users can't use the watch with Android Pay. That's a hard pill to swallow at the suggested retail price of $250, but much easier at $108.

