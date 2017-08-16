The LG Watch Style is on sale for $107.99 with a coupon code.
For those that have yet to hop on the smartwatch bandwagon, eBay has a pretty compelling deal on the LG Watch Style, one of the launch devices for Android Wear 2.0. Right now you can get the watch for $107.99 by using coupon code PSCHOOL20, which saves you $27 from its listed price of $134.99
Flo noted in her review of the LG Watch Style that the device was the first smartwatch she felt comfortable wearing since most smart watches are bulky and not particularly well suited to smaller wrists. She also noted the 240 mAh battery inside the watch was enough to get through a single day or two days with lighter use. One key downside for the Watch Style is the lack of NFC, which means users can't use the watch with Android Pay. That's a hard pill to swallow at the suggested retail price of $250, but much easier at $108.
GIven the lack of features that is probably what is should have been all along, with the Sport coming in at about 250. That being said, after owning an Android Wear device there isn't a price that is low enough as far as I am concerned.
I hear you on that my last Android ware was my gear live the UI is just to confusing an the battery suck . People just get yourself a gear S3 frontier are classic
Agreed, I've reviewed a few Android Wear watches as well as the Gear S2 & S3 (on my blog: TheCanadianTechie) and I always found Tizen on the Gear S2/S3 to be a more enjoyable experience than Android Wear