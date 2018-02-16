Google's Pixel 2 is still one of the best phones you can buy in early 2018, and if you've been holding off on picking one up, now may be the perfect time to do so.

Between February 15 and February 28, you can get a free $80 credit to use on Project Fi when buying a Pixel 2/2 XL through the Google Store. Google's marketing this promo as "a month of Project Fi", but that's only assuming you use 6GB or more of data during a month. Project Fi costs $20/month for unlimited calls and texts and then $10 per GB of data that you use. Because of this, you could stretch that $80 credit out to cover multiple months of service if you're conservative with your data usage.

This deal is only available to new Project Fi customers, but it's not the only one worth keeping an eye out for. The Google Store recently started sending out emails to some folks offering 20% off the purchase of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. The email contains a link that automatically applies said coupon to your order, and it's being offered to "loyal Nexus owners."

The criteria for this is unclear, but it appears that those still using a Nexus phone to this very day are the ones being granted this offer. If you're one of the lucky ones, that 20% discount means you can get a Pixel 2 for just $519.20 and Pixel 2 XL for as little as $679.20.

You've got until February 28 for this promo, so be sure to keep an eagle eye on your inbox if you think this is something you qualify for.

