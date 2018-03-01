Google's Pixel 2 XL is a truly excellent smartphone, but it's also incredibly expensive. The starting price of $849 isn't the easiest thing to swallow, and stepping up to 128GB of storage will set you back a whopping $949. To help offset some of that cost, the Google Store is offering a free $100 credit with the purchase of the phone.

After buying any color/storage variant of the Pixel 2 XL, you'll get a $100 credit applied to your account within 6-8 weeks for any future purchases on the Google Store. Google's offering these credits "while supplies last", and you won't receive the credit should you choose to return the Pixel 2 XL.

This current offer is valid between March 1st and the 17th, and it can also be combined with the Google Store's trade-in program that offers up to $400 back when turning in your current phone.

To take advantage of this deal, click/tap the button below.

