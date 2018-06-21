Even though the Pixel 3 is right around the corner, Google's Pixel 2 and 2 XL are still excellent phones worth picking up in mid-2018 — especially when you find a deal like this.

Google's begun sending out emails that contain promo codes for 15% off the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, and they're meant for you to share with someone that's been eager to get one. When someone uses your code, you'll receive a $50 Google Store credit that's good for whatever you like.

With that 15% discount, that brings the Pixel 2's various configurations down to the following:

Pixel 2 w/ 64GB — $551 (reg. $649)

Pixel 2 w/ 128GB — $636 (reg. $749)

Pixel 2 XL w/ 64GB — $721 (reg. $849)

Pixel 2 XL w/ 128GB — $806 (reg. $949)

To use the promo code, have your friend, family member, or whoever else add the Pixel 2/2 XL to their cart on the Google Store. Once they enter your promo code at the checkout and complete the order, they'll get 15% off and you'll get a $50 credit. Even better, this code can also be combined with Google's offer of getting a free Home Mini when buying a Pixel 2 XL.

It's unclear who exactly Google's sending these promo codes to, but if you've got one and feel like being awesome, feel free to drop it in the comments below so someone else can pick up a Pixel 2 at a sweet discount.

Speaking of which, first come, first served — B-L4Z4SRHM4D9HOKX8E5KOWZ7 😘

See at Google Store