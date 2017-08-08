Sony's latest flagship is on sale for $100 off.
Sony's Xperia XZ Premium is a great phone that is a bit on the spendy side. Andrew noted in his review of the device that, at the suggested retail price of $799, there are a few major compromises that keep the phone from being universally recommended. Other phones in the price range offer better cameras, similar specifications and, most importantly, a fingerprint sensor.
For a limited time, Amazon and B&H have the phone on sale for $699, making it a more worthwhile endeavor. This is the U.S. version and includes a U.S. warranty. There's still no fingerprint sensor — unless you want to flash a different version of the firmware of the phone (which voids the warranty). The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is compatible with GSM carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile.
Anyone taking Amazon or B&H up on the offer? Let us know in the comments below!
Since when is a $700 phone a good deal? It's starting price should have been $600.
Well, $700 is better than $800!
Why would anyone buy the US version when the International version is cheaper AND has a working fingerprint sensor. I got mine for $609 a couple of weeks ago and it is awesomazing!
Good to know. So for those of you who have it, what's it missing (some U.S. Bands)? Which network are you using it on?
I have the international version and its phenomenal. It's just as buttery smooth and fast as my pixel xl I used to have. Haven't had one hiccup over the month and a half or so that I've had the xzp.