Sony's Xperia XZ Premium is a great phone that is a bit on the spendy side. Andrew noted in his review of the device that, at the suggested retail price of $799, there are a few major compromises that keep the phone from being universally recommended. Other phones in the price range offer better cameras, similar specifications and, most importantly, a fingerprint sensor.

For a limited time, Amazon and B&H have the phone on sale for $699, making it a more worthwhile endeavor. This is the U.S. version and includes a U.S. warranty. There's still no fingerprint sensor — unless you want to flash a different version of the firmware of the phone (which voids the warranty). The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is compatible with GSM carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile.

