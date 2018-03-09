Cricket Wireless is turning 19 on March 17th, and to celebrate, it got you a present! What kind of present, you ask? Select smartphones for just $19 when you switch from another carrier.

Between March 9th and 18th, you can get the following phones for $19 when you switch to Cricket, transfer an existing number, and activate it on a plan that costs $30/month or more:

Samsung Galaxy Halo (16GB and 32GB)

Samsung Amp Prime 2

LG Harmony

LG X Charge

LG Stylo 3

HTC Desire 555

ZTE Blade X Max

ZTE Blade X

Along with this, Cricket is also offering customers that switch to the Unlimited 2 Plan a $10 bill credit each month for a full year. When you add that together with a $5/month credit when you enable Auto Bill Pay, you end up getting unlimited calling, texting, data, and more for just $40/month.

