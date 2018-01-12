Available now through February 1.

Thanks to its stunning design, fast performance, and so much more, the Pixelbook is easily the best Chromebook on the market. It's not necessarily cheap, but if you've got at $1000 to spend, it's awfully hard to be disappointed with the machine.

Towards the end of 2017, Google was running a promotion where you could get $100 off the retail price of the Pixelbook and a free Google Home. That deal is no more, but to kick off the new year, you can now score a free Pixelbook Pen with the purchase of the laptop itself.

The Pixelbook Pen usually costs $99 on its own, and while it can, of course, be used for all your drawing and doodling, holding the button on the Pen and circling any images or text will have the Google Assistant search it for more information.

This deal is available now through February 1 from Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and the Google Store.

