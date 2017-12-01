Get a Pixel 2 with 64GB of storage for just $350.

Google's Pixel 2 is easily one of the best Android phones of the year, but thanks to devices like the OnePlus 5T and now discounted Essential Phone, justifying the handset's cost of at least $650 isn't all that easy. Thankfully, if you're on Verizon, the carrier's running a new promo that makes the buying Pixel 2 a no-brainer.

Starting Friday, December 1 in-stores and Sunday, December 3 online, any orders of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on a monthly installment plan will be discounted by $300. That $300 credit is spread out over the course of 24 months, but it effectively means you can get Google's latest for as little as $350.

Here's a breakdown of what your final cost will look like with that $300 discount once all is said and done:

Pixel 2 w/ 64GB – $350

Pixel 2 w/ 128GB – $450

Pixel 2 XL w/ 64GB – $550

Pixel 2 XL w/ 128GB $650

In addition to this, Verizon is still running another promo that allows you to get 50% off a Google Home with the purchase of either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

