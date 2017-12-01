Get a Pixel 2 with 64GB of storage for just $350.
Google's Pixel 2 is easily one of the best Android phones of the year, but thanks to devices like the OnePlus 5T and now discounted Essential Phone, justifying the handset's cost of at least $650 isn't all that easy. Thankfully, if you're on Verizon, the carrier's running a new promo that makes the buying Pixel 2 a no-brainer.
Starting Friday, December 1 in-stores and Sunday, December 3 online, any orders of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on a monthly installment plan will be discounted by $300. That $300 credit is spread out over the course of 24 months, but it effectively means you can get Google's latest for as little as $350.
Here's a breakdown of what your final cost will look like with that $300 discount once all is said and done:
- Pixel 2 w/ 64GB – $350
- Pixel 2 w/ 128GB – $450
- Pixel 2 XL w/ 64GB – $550
- Pixel 2 XL w/ 128GB $650
In addition to this, Verizon is still running another promo that allows you to get 50% off a Google Home with the purchase of either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.
Reader comments
Wtf are they not selling? Really no point buying phone early if in 30 days they discount them..
That is why you never preorder anything if cost saving is a priority.
Verizon is trying to lock people in for 2 years. That's the way you get the discount.
That's what the phone should cost. Too bad it's only for a locked device.
Bootloader locked maybe but all Verizon LTE enabled phones are carrier/sim unlocked. Not sure if the available frequency bands are unlocked though.
I'm not seeing this advertised on their site
I'm not seeing it other
"Starting Friday, December 1 in-stores and Sunday, December 3 online."
You won't see it online until Sunday, as per the article.
That's because it's not Dec 3rd yet . . It's says "on-line Dec 3" . . .
Thank you, I read that backwards