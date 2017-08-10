It's a love affair that won't end. Get the Moto Z Play for just $324.99 right now!

It may be almost a year old, but the Moto Z Play still feels as fresh as ever — especially now that it's getting updated to Android 7.1.1. And even though there's a sequel out, the OG is still king thanks to its 3510mAh battery that lasts all day and then some. There's also plenty of power, including a Snapdragon 625 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus microSD expansion) and a 16MP rear camera.

Even at its full price of $449.99, we recommend this battery beast over everything else in its price range. At its newly-discounted $349.99 price, we definitely recommend it over everything else.

At $324.99, this deal just screams!

Yep, you can grab the unlocked Moto Z Play, which is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and other GSM-based MVNOs like Mint SIM, for $324.99! Use the offer code ZPSMART at checkout to receive the additional $25 discount off the existing $100, and you'll get this phone for its lowest-ever price unlocked.

The discount is really good, and it's also really short — this code expires by the end of August 11, so get going on it!

Remember to use the offer code ZPSMART at checkout. Hurry, this deal expires in 24 hours!

Need more reason to get excited? Read this blurb from Daniel's review:

I love this phone. I think it does everything right, and sacrifices little on the way. Moto Mods are terrific additions to the Moto Z ecosystem, but I cannot say emphasize this enough: they are not necessary to enjoy this phone. Of course, it's battery life that brings you in the door here. I haven't ever felt this confident about leaving my phone unplugged overnight, and if you're a heavy user, or just wants a bit of breathing room, the Moto Z Play is the phone for you.

Convinced? Grab the Moto Z Play for its lowest price ever, and tell 'em Thrifter sent you!

See at B&H