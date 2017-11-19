An already great deal is now even better.

There's no shortage of solid mid-range offerings in the Android space right now, and with devices like the Moto E4 and G5S Plus, Motorola is leading the charge for phones between $200 and $400. Amazon recently cut the price of its Prime Exclusive Version of the Moto X4, and this now makes the phone something of a no-brainer for Prime subscribers.

The Prime Exclusive Moto X4 typically sells for $329 on Amazon, but if you buy the phone right now, you can pick it up for just $299. A savings of $30 might not be huge, but considering that the regular X4 sells for $399, that's a fantastic price.

You will have to put up with pre-installed Amazon apps and advertisements on the lock screen since this is the Prime Exclusive variant, but for $299, it's hard to complain about this. For that price, you're getting a 5.2-inch 1080p Full HD display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, dual cameras, IP67 dust and water resistance, and a metal+glass construction.

There's no word as to how long you'll be able to pick up the Moto X4 for $299, but should you buy it, you'll be able to use it on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon (as well as any of their respective MVNOs, such as Cricket Wireless, Boost Mobile, MetroPCS, etc).

