Available until December 13, 2017.

If you still have some holiday shopping to do and need to pick up a new Android phone for that lucky someone on your list, Verizon recently announced a new deal on the V30 that's pretty dang enticing.

Starting today, December 11 and going until December 13, you can get $300 of an LG V30 at Verizon Wireless for a final price of just $540. That $300 discount is paid out over the course of 24 months as a bill credit, and you'll need to purchase the V30 on an installment plan in order to take advantage of it.

Assuming you're already on Verizon and don't mind paying for the V30 month-to-month, $540 is a fantastic price for this phone. Although it got sidelined by the Note 8 and Pixel 2 XL, the V30 is still a great buy thanks to its gorgeous design, super fast performance, and phenomenal rear cameras.

To purchase the V30 on Verizon with this promotion, click/tap the button below.

