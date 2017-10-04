The Google Wifi is on sale on Amazon, Best Buy and the Google Store.

Google Wifi is now the most popular mesh networking system, and to celebrate it's going on sale.

Best Buy, Amazon and the Google Store all have a single Google Wifi router for $119, down from $129. For those that need to cover their entire home, three packs are available from each location for $274, down from $299.

Are you going to pick up a Google Wifi? Let us know down below!

See at Best Buy See at Amazon See at Google Store