Available only on Friday, December 8.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are two of the best phones released in 2017, and while the devices are solid enough on their own, one of the big draws for buying Samsung over other brands is that you get access to the company's 'galaxy' of compatible accessories.

The Gear 360 and Gear VR received hardware updates this year, and as part of its ongoing "12 days of joy" promotion, Samsung is letting buyers snag both accessories for just $199.

To get the deal, head to Samsung's site and you'll see that you can now buy the Gear 360 for $199 compared to its regular price of $229. When you add the 360 to your cart, you'll be able to get the Gear VR for free – a value on its own of $129. The Gear VR comes with an included controller, and you can use it to view any photos or videos that you capture with the Gear 360 in addition to any other virtual reality content that's available for it.

This deal is only available for today, December 8, so make sure you act fast if you want to get in on it before it's gone.

