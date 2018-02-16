In a little more than a week, Samsung hopes to tantalize us with the launch of its Galaxy S9 flagship. We're expecting the S9 to be one beast of a phone, but if you don't care about having the very latest and greatest, Cricket's running one heck of a deal on the Galaxy S8 .

If you have an existing cell number and bring it over to Cricket, you can get the Galaxy S8 for just $349 with activation on a data plan starting at $30/month. The phone typically costs $699 on Cricket, meaning you're looking at a 50% savings.

The Galaxy S9 will obviously be a better phone compared to the Galaxy S8, but that doesn't mean the S8 isn't still worth considering. It's still got a great camera, one of the best designs of any phone on the market, and its Infinity Display continues to be downright gorgeous.

Cricket's running this deal now through March 29 as an online-only offer, and you can check it out below.

See at Cricket