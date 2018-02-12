We're big fans of the Google Pixel 2 here at Android Central, and if you're looking to get an awesome last-minute Valentine's gift, it's sure to knock the socks off of your sweetheart. If you buy one now from the Google Store, you can get a custom Live Case for no added cost!

If you want to take advantage of this deal, doing so is dead simple. Just add the Pixel 2 and Live Case to your cart, and when you go to checkout, you'll get an automatic discount that makes the Live Case free.

This deal applies to all three Live Cases on the Google Store, including the Google Earth Live Case, Artworks Live Case, and the original Live Case. My fiancé ended up ordering one of the original ones to go with her Pixel 2 shortly after we got engaged, and it really is something special to have a protective case that can be customized with a memorable photo.

In order to get this deal, you'll need to act fast. It's available now until February 14 at 11:59 PM PT, so be sure to tap/click the button below ASAP.

