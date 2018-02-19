As leaks and rumors have shown, the Galaxy S9 will be a very iterative upgrade compared to the Galaxy S8 . If you aren't concerned about having the very latest phone and would rather stretch your dollars as far as possible, Samsung's running a new promo that's worth a look.

Between now and March 1, you can get a free pair of Samsung's Gear IconX earbuds when buying a Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, or Note 8. The offer is limited to residents in the United States, and it applies to the AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, and unlocked variants of the above phones.

The Gear IconX usually sell for $199 on their own, and in his full review of them last October, AC's Andrew Martonik praised the earbuds for their solid battery life, easy pairing process, and seamless handling of music transfers.

You'll only be able to get the black version of the IconX with this deal, but for the price of free, I don't imagine too many people will be picky about the lack of color options.

