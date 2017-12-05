Get a head start on your New Year's resolution to be more active.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind us, that doesn't mean the time for awesome deals on tech is gone. Samsung is currently running a "12 Days of Joy" promotion for numerous products on its website, and the latest allows you to get a Gear Fit2 Pro for free.

Buying an unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+ through Samsung will come bundled with a red Gear Fit2 Pro completely free. Seeing as how the Fit2 Pro normally costs $199, that's not a bad deal at all.

You'll pay $725 for the S8 and $825 for the S8+, but you can get up to a $300 discount on either one when trading in a select phone – such as the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge or iPhone 7/7 Plus.

This promotion is available starting today, December 5.

