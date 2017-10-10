Meijer is slashing the price of the Chromecast Ultra from $69 down to just $35, but there's no word on how long the deal will last.

Everywhere you look, it seems like the phrases "4K" and "HDR" are being thrown out like there's no tomorrow. Televisions and media streaming boxes are all jumping on the 4K train, but these gadgets tend to be quite pricey.

Google's Chromecast Ultra is one of the more affordable products for getting ultra-crispy videos streamed right to your TV, and although the regular price of $69 USD is already quite affordable considering what the little gadget can do, it's currently on sale for just $35.

This deal is available in-stores only at Meijer, with branches scattered throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconson in the U.S.

The Chromecast Ultra might not be as robust or feature-rich as devices like the NVIDIA Shield TV or Roku Ultra, but being able to cast 4K Ultra HD and HDR content to your television for just $35 is a steal – especially when you consider that this is the same MSRP for the regular Chromecast.

There's currently no word as to how long this deal will last, so if you happen to live in an area near a Meijer location, be sure to check and see if any are in stock at your local store before heading out to buy one (or two).

