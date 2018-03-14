Boost Mobile is offering a new unlimited plan, the Unlimited Plus plan, for just $60 a month. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as HD streaming and 20GB of mobile hotspot data — the most generous allotment of hotspots in the market. Act fast, because this offer is only available until April 16, 2018!

Boost Mobile: Unlimited Plus plan

This plan includes:

Unlimited Data, Talk & Text, after you reach 23GB speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network traffic

Coverage on Sprint's nationwide network

20GB of mobile hotspots

HD video streaming, up to 1080p

All taxes and fees included

