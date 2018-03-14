Boost Mobile is offering a new unlimited plan, the Unlimited Plus plan, for just $60 a month. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as HD streaming and 20GB of mobile hotspot data — the most generous allotment of hotspots in the market. Act fast, because this offer is only available until April 16, 2018!
Boost Mobile: Unlimited Plus plan
This plan includes:
- Unlimited Data, Talk & Text, after you reach 23GB speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network traffic
- Coverage on Sprint's nationwide network
- 20GB of mobile hotspots
- HD video streaming, up to 1080p
- All taxes and fees included