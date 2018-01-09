If you're looking to get some great data plans without shelling out a ton of cash, TPO, Ting and Mint SIM have you covered!

TPO (The People's Operator)

Unlimited talk & text, plus 4GB for $45/mo.

TPO is offering unlimited talk & text plus 4G of data/month for $45 (with autopay). With TPO, you can choose Sprint or Nationwide GSM network for coverage, plus 10% of your bill goes towards a charity of your choice. And for a limited time get a free GSM SIM card.

With TPO, you have the option to purchase a new phone from the store or bring your own Sprint or GSM approved device. All Unlimited Goodness plans have no annual contract, activation fee or deposit.

Ting

100 min/100 text/100MB for $15/mo

For those who require a smaller amount of talk, text, and data, check out Ting's deal. Each month you get 100 minutes of talk, 100 texts, and 100MB of data. With Ting, you have the option of bringing your own Sprint or GSM approved device since Ting operates on both Sprint and T-Mobile networks.

As a special offer, Ting will pay up to 25% of your Early Termination Fee (ETF) if you switch, up to $75 per device.

Mint SIM

Buy in Bulk 10GB for $25/mo

For those that want big data at a small price, unlimited talk & text, plus 10GB of data for $25/mo. This deal is available for new customers only and you'll need to pay up front for three months of service in advance (Pay $75 for 3 months).

Mint SIM runs off T-Mobile's network, GSM devices are compatible.